VIP AUDIO 10/11 – WKH – Mid-Draft Overview & Assessment: A look at most likely moves to create sufficient depth chart for McIntyre, Reigns, Asuka, and Sasha headed into WrestleMania and beyond (20 min)

October 12, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the most likely draft moves on Raw to create a sufficient depth chart for Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Asuka, and Sasha Banks headed into WrestleMania and beyond. Who is likely to be elevated? Who shouldn’t be considered a serious factor? Who is eligible going into Monday and which moves will tell us the most about their immediate futures going into 2021 in WWE?

