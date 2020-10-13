VIP AUDIO 10/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Peteani (AD-FREE): Draft coverage including surprises and new challengers for champs, plus live callers and emails (100 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Frank Peteani to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk primarily about the Draft, but also cover other topics related to Raw and also pet peeves, check writing, and more. Topics include which draft moves surprised them, whether there should even be separate rosters, why NXT wasn’t involved this year, top opponents lined up for each of the major champions, the pros and cons of how the tag team titles were handled, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO