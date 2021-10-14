News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/13 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (5/10/1992): Arezzi interviews Tom Zenk about WWF vs. WCW working conditions, fall of the AWA, his future, and more with callers (52 min)

October 13, 2021

/

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the May 10, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#155) hosted by John Arezzi with special guest Tom Zenk who talks about the rise of his career, his time in the WWF with Rick Martel as the Can-Am Connection, the falling out with the WWF over errors in judgment, his thoughts on the fall of the AWA, his bodybuilding days, thoughts on being “stuck in the light-heavyweight division,” his take on the WWF contracts’ lack of guaranteed money compared to WCW’s guaranteed money, and much more. Plus Donny Liable’s news update.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

