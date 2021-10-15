VIP AUDIO 10/14 – East Coast Cast #571 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Comic Con, the GCW wrestling show Cam attended, Queen’s Crown and King of the Ring, more (86 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week the ECC guys are back with a live episode, still trying to figure out new work schedules. Cam fills us all in on his trip to New York City to attend and participate on a panel at Comic Con. Who was there that he got to meet and interact with. The GCW wrestling show he got to attend in person. A mixed bag of TV this week. The Queen’s Crown tournament disappoints most so far. Does Xavier Woods have to win King of the Ring? Will WWE book Xavier to win? WWE headed back to Saudi Arabia and the angst and questions that brings up. Live calls, emails, and more.

