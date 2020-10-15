VIP AUDIO 10/14 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Moxley vs. Archer, Cody vs. Cassidy, Shida vs. Swole, MJF-Jericho segment, Schiavone and Baker at the spa (24 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including four title matches – Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer, Cody vs. Orange Cassidy, FTR vs. Best Friends, and Hikaru Shida vs. Big Swole, plus an MJF-Chris Jericho angle, Tony Schiavone and Britt Baker at the spa for a chest waxing and pedicure, and more. Plus, did they do enough to live up to the Anniversary Show occasion?

