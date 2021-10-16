VIP AUDIO 10/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Lindberg (AD-FREE): Lesnar-Reigns contract signing, Becky vs. Sasha, Queen and King semi-finals, on-site reports from SD & Rampage (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nate Lindberg from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and on-site correspondents. They discuss the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns contract signing and whether Lesnar is just messing with Heyman or if there’s possibly a secret Lesnar-Heyman alliance, Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch, Queen and King tournament semi-finals, Edge-Seth hype, and more. They also have on-site correspondents from both Smackdown and Rampage, including Tribute to the Troops taping notes.

