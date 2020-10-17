VIP AUDIO 10/16 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Breakdown of week five of Pure Wrestling Tournament, Josh “The Goods” Woods joins to talk ROH Bubble and his tournament matches, more (81 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan and Tyler break down week five of the Pure Wrestling Tournament. Big picture thoughts on the past five weeks of ROH TV, and what is to come with the rest of the Pure Title Tournament. They also preview next week’s two quarterfinal matches. A participant in one of next week’s quarterfinal matches, Josh “The Goods” Woods, joins Ryan to talk about the ROH Bubble and his past match in the tournament and preview his next match.