VIP AUDIO 10/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Darrin Lilly joins Greg to preview Impact Bound for Glory and WWE Hell in a Cell, plus NJPW G1 thoughts, more (96 min)

October 18, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Darrin Lilly to preview Impact Bound for Glory and WWE Hell in a Cell. They also talk about, with callers and emailers, the results of the G1 tournament and fallout, Bayley and Sasha Banks, crowds in WWE, and more.

