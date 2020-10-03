VIP AUDIO 10/2 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Bliss on The KO Show talks Fiend, Sami defends against Hardy, Reigns has a message for Uso, Otis heading to court, more (18 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including the Alexa Bliss personality transformation on The Kevin Owens Show, next week’s loaded line-up, Sasha Banks coming up short since Bayley dumped her, the latest with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, Hell in a Cell build, Shorty G and John Morrison on the losing end of squash matches, Carmella’s reveal, hope for Cesaro, Matt Riddle’s future, Jeff Hardy challenges Sami Zayn for the IC Title, Otis going to court, and more.

