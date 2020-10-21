News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot & Fear dissect 13 years of the PWI Women’s 100 with a look at the debuts, the absences, and tons of statistics (71 min)

October 20, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: “Nothing Beats What We Were.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear take a look at the 2020 PWI Women’s 100, as well as their past 12 years of lists going back to 2008. Who rose in the rankings this year? Who fell? Who had the biggest debuts? Who’s made the most Top 10 appearances? All these will be answered, and more.

