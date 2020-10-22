VIP AUDIO 10/21 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk AEW’s musical number, Seth finally wrestling for Smackdown, Darby Allin, Asuka and Lana, more (123 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the VIP, Rich and Trav talk some of the major happenings on TV the past week or two. Travis learns on-air about – and sees a clip of – AEW’s full musical number put on by Chris Jericho and MJF. Darby Allin is doing his best to not make money in the wrestling business. Seth finally wrestles for Smackdown. Asuka unfortunately still has to sell for Lana. Book club features another venture into the Threadbare Verse. Rich and Trav yell at each other about nonsense. The B.A. mailbag is emptied.

