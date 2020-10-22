VIP AUDIO 10/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel (AD-FREE): Jericho & MJF sing and dance, Omega’s new entrance, Mox and Kingston promos, live callers, emails (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Joel Dehnel to analyze AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discuss the Chris Jericho & MJF singing and dancing, Kenny Omega’s new entrance and demeanor, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston dueling promos, the Young Bucks-FTR set-up, and much more with live callers and emails.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO