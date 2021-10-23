SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 10/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): Interview with cult favorite jobber Randy Mulkey talks stiffest opponent, MulkeyMania, James Ellsworth, more with new Keller introduction (77 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:17:17 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Oct. 22, 2016 episode featuring Randy Mulkey with a new 2021 introduction by PWTorch editor Wade Keller. Before James Ellsworth stunned the wrestling world with victories over A.J. Styles, there was The Mulkey Brothers. With their unique look, they became cult favorites as enhancement talent for Jim Crockett Promotions in the 1980s. Jim Valley and Pat McNeill talk to Randy Mulkey as he is literally leaving the hospital after knee replacement surgery. They talk about James Ellsworth, MulkeyMania, their upset victories, and his stiffest opponent.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO