VIP AUDIO 10/22 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: OTC Exclusive – Roundtable on WWE Crown Jewel 2021 with Brandon LeClair (77 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Crown Jewel 2021. On the show and in a break from the norm, Brandon LeClair from PWTorch joins Zack Heydorn for a roundtable discussion on all things Crown Jewel. Topics of discussion include the ethics of WWE going to Saudi Arabia, but also a walkthrough of the show with detailed breakdowns of all matches including Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs. Edge inside Hell in a Cell, Drew McIntyre vs. Big E, and the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Triple Threat between Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair. Enjoy!

