VIP AUDIO 10/22 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Can Roman really claim he’s a big star? Which WM main events does Vince regret the most? Why doesn’t Smoky Mountain Wrestling get more attention? Best foreign objects? Early Rumble picks? More (71 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:
- Would AEW benefit from a V.P. in charge of marketing consider their video games have been mediocre, the website user interface is poor, and their merch is hit or miss and infrequent relative to WWE?
- Embarrassing emails we’re stuck with that we created in our teens.
- Why does WWE have to leave everyone going “what the hell were you thinking?” at the end of every show compared to AEW, including Friday’s contrasts?
- What are your sentimental favorite “foreign objects” used in pro wrestling matches?
- What would your concept album be for pro wrestling theme songs be it for wrestlers, PPV themes, illegally used music back in the day, show openings, etc.
- Which three WrestleMania main events is Vince McMahon most proud of and which three does he regret the most?
- Why hasn’t Bryan Danielson gotten the same scrutiny as C.M. Punk when it comes to not boosting AEW’s ratings?
- Isn’t it true that WWE has picked demographic slices to brag about ratings in the past yet WWE loyalists are discounting AEW’s demo wins recently?
- During his decade on top, John Cena was [blank] thing to happen to WWE?
- What are your early picks for winners of this year’s Royal Rumble for both men and women?
- Why doesn’t Smoky Mountain Wrestling get more attention and why didn’t it work out in the long term?
- Does a documentary lose credibility when its participants are paid to be part of it?
- Why are people asserting Roman Reigns is a big star, including Reigns himself, when there’s no metric he can point to that defines him as a huge star?
