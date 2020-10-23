VIP AUDIO 10/22 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk Jericho-MJF song and dance, new Omega presentation, Reigns-Uso, Retribution, HIAC hype, Pat McAfee resurfaces, Moxley-Kingston (114 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the top happenings in pro wrestling over the last week including NXT, AEW Dynamite, Raw, Smackdown, Hell in a Cell, and Impact’s Bound for Glory. Some specific topics include Pat McAfee joining Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, the new presentation of Kenny Omega and how to interpret it, the odd framing of The Young Bucks, the latest chapter with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, trying to figure out the point of Retribution, the stellar Jon Moxley-Eddie Kingston hype, Eric Young vs. Rich Swann as the headline match at Bound for Glory, and of course the Chris Jericho-MJF steak dinner song and dance routine.

