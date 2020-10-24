VIP AUDIO 10/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (10-25-15) WWE Hell in a Cell post-show with live callers talking Undertaker-Lesnar, Seth-Kane, KO-Ryback, Charlotte-Niki, Reigns-Bray, Del Rio-Cena (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the October 25, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, PWTorch’s Greg Parks and James Caldwell hosted the post-show discussing the full show with live callers and emails. The card included Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs. Kane, Kevin Owens vs. Ryback, Charlotte vs. Niki Bella, Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt, Alberto Del Rio vs. John Cena, and others.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO