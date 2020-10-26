VIP AUDIO 10/25 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: TNA/Impact Special for Bound for Glory weekend. A look at some of the best matches in TNA history and the Impact Plus service as a whole (125 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by returning guest Golazo Dan and our young debutant Eddie Sideburns to celebrate TNA and Impact Wrestling on this, their Bound for Glory weekend. Impact Plus was made available for free this weekend, and we took advantage of it by scouring their archive for some great – and maybe forgotten – bouts. Featuring the likes of Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, LAX, Chris Sabin, and Jerry Lynn, we go in depth on four absolute classics, and also talk in detail about our TNA fandoms over the years. Over two hours of line crossing and adrenaline rushes as we celebrate the Jekyll & Hyde promotion that is Impact Wrestling/TNA. This is a fun one!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO