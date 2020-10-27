VIP AUDIO 10/26 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Orton on Talking Bliss, Drew reacts to loss, Survivor Series line-up announced, Lana through another table, more (25 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the Survivor Series matches announced including champion vs. champion matches, plus Hell in a Cell fallout, Drew McIntyre reacting to his loss, a Firefly Funhouse, Randy Orton on Talking Bliss, three Team Raw qualifying matches, Retribution vs. Hurt Business, Lana going through another table, and more.

