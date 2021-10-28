VIP AUDIO 10/27 – Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory PPV Roundtable (w/Radican & Fann & Lilly): In-depth analysis of Cage-Alexander main event plus Moose cashing in post-match, overview of entire undercard, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch contributor Darrin Lilly for the Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory PPV roundtable. The show begins with a look at the Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander main event with a focus on the result and Moose cashing in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy to beat Alexander after the match to capture the Impact World Championship that Alexander had just won. Radican, Fann, and Lilly then work backwards through the card analyzing all the matches and whether or not Impact delivered a compelling enough event for a big PPV.

