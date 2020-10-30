VIP AUDIO 10/29 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (4/18/1993): Discussion of big NWA Grandslam independent supershow with Sabu, Lightning Kid, Terry Funk, Road Warrior Hawk, Taz, Nailz, plus WCW house show report (63 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the April 18, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire and guest Mick Karch discussing the big NWA Grandslam independent supershow with Sabu, Lightning Kid, Terry Funk, Road Warrior Hawk, Taz, Nailz, and more, plus Torch columnist Chris Zavisa talks about the WCW house show the night before and the state of Japanese wrestling scene.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO