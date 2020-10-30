News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/29 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Overlooked WWE Hall of Fame candidates, Lana’s treatment, G1 Best Of Categories, Khabib vs. Jones, Jericho-MJF, Iibushi, more (87 min)

October 30, 2020

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

  • Is Khabib the greatest of all time in MMA?
  • Who is the best P4P UFC fighter – Khabib vs. Jon Jones?
  • What if Khabib was the size of Jones – who would win?
  • Added details on streaming New Japan online in the U.S.
  • In defense of Kota Ibushi’s comment about becoming a god.
  • What wrestling match did you see in person that you had high expectations for that let you down?
  • Responding to a rebuttal to criticism regarding the Chris Jericho-MJF song and dance segment on AEW and a breakdown of the minute-by-minute trend during the segment.
  • When was the best roster WWE ever had in terms of all key traits?
  • Assessing Best of G1 in several categories including Outstanding Competitor, Best Match, Best Moment, Most Disappointing Performer, and more.
  • Who was worse – Aces & Eights in TNA or Retribution?
  • Evaluating a list of two dozen former WWE wrestlers and whether they’ll eventually end up in WWE’s Hall of Fame – plus why they will or won’t based on WWE politics and criteria?
  • What other examples are there of wrestlers being punished by management on air like it appears Lana has been in recent weeks?
  • How big of a star can Teófimo López become in boxing?
  • Predicting the outcome of the U.S. Presidential election?
  • A TV show recommendation.
  • Should Bray Wyatt essentially have a stand-in for his matches to make it better?

