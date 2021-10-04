News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/3 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Is AEW on course to overtake WWE and if so, how will it be measured or determined? Was Punk’s rating power overestimated? Will Punk help everyone on his top five list of opponents? (32 min.)

October 3, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 10/3 - WKH - Ask the Editor: Is AEW on course to overtake WWE and if so, how will it be measured or determined? Was Punk's rating power overestimated? Will Punk help everyone on his top five list of opponents? (32 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers questions from VIP members on these topics: Is AEW on course to overtake WWE and if so, how will it be measured or determined? Was Punk’s rating power overestimated? Will Punk help everyone on his top five list of opponents? And more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021