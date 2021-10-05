SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 10/4 – WKH - WWE Raw Review: Draft Night Two, Charlotte vs. Belair, Goldberg vows to kill Lashley again, Drew-Big E, Becky on commentary, more (38 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 38:37 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Draft Night Two, Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair, Goldberg vows to kill Lashley again, Drew McIntyre and Big E talk, team, and schedule a match at Crown Jewel, Becky Lynch on commentary, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO