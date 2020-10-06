VIP AUDIO 10/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Sullivan (AD-FREE): Ali’s big Retribution angle, Murphy turns on Seth, Orton pins Drew, callers, emails (99 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Ryan Sullivan to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about Mustafa Ali’s surprise angle with Retribution, The KO Show with Bray Wyatt’s Funhouse, Murphy turns on Seth Rollins, Randy Orton details the darkened attack on the Legends and pins Drew McIntyre in main event, and much more with some draft speculation and ideas for new Seth disciples. They take live calls and answer email questions.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO