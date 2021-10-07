SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 10/6 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 31 Night 10 (21 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 21:44 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier covers the tenth night of the G1 Climax 31 tournament as SANADA renews his rivalry with Okada and Chase Owens scores a huge win. Also, a preview for night 12. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO