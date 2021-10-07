News Ticker

October 6, 2021

VIP AUDIO 10/6 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): In-depth look at G1 Climax 31 Nights 1-9, thoughts on Sabre’s impressive start to tournament, A block and B block analysis, Ibushi vs. Takagi impressions, lack of compelling storylines, more (48 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. This week, Rich and Sean look at G1 Climax Nights 1-9. They examine both blocks and talk about the standout performances in each block. Radican and Fann also discuss the low points of the tournament including the fan atmosphere and prevalence of Bullet Club heel shenanigans on both blocks. This show is an in-depth overview of the highs and lows of the first nine nights of the tournament. Download this show now!

