SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 10/6 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): In-depth look at G1 Climax 31 Nights 1-9, thoughts on Sabre’s impressive start to tournament, A block and B block analysis, Ibushi vs. Takagi impressions, lack of compelling storylines, more (48 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 48:07 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. This week, Rich and Sean look at G1 Climax Nights 1-9. They examine both blocks and talk about the standout performances in each block. Radican and Fann also discuss the low points of the tournament including the fan atmosphere and prevalence of Bullet Club heel shenanigans on both blocks. This show is an in-depth overview of the highs and lows of the first nine nights of the tournament. Download this show now!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO