News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/7 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk Balor and O’Reilly injuries, Ember Moon return, NXT and AEW Dynamite recaps, Book Club, Mailbag, more (152 min)

October 8, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Trav and Rich are back for VIP, and they are discussing the fallout from NXT Takeover 31. Balor and O’Reilly stay off TV to sell legit injuries. Ember Moon made her return and the crowd went mild. An NXT and AEW Dynamite recap. Rich breaks down the Chris Jericho celebration. Book Club features Rich’s thoughts on “Threadbare,” and Travis reviews “Sentenced to Troll” by S.L. Rowland. Plus Mailbag and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020