VIP AUDIO 11/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos & Monsey discuss UFC 267 including the officiating controversy, disappointing PPV returns for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder, Dark Side of the Ring, more (117 min)

November 1, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 267, including a discussion about the officiating controversy. They give a preview of UFC 268. They discuss the disappointing PPV returns for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder. They have an extended discussion of the most recent episode of “Dark Side of the Ring” and a general discussion about the WWF PED scandal. They close the show discussing the potential demise of Ring of Honor.

