VIP AUDIO 11/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (10-27-15) Keller & Powell talk about proper heel/face roles for Shield members, Raw analysis from prior night, live calls and emails (87 min)

November 1, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (10-27-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers Monday Night Raw from the night before. In the previously-VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the proper heel or face roles for each Shield member, plus answer email questions on a range of topics including Daniel Bryan.

