VIP AUDIO 11/10 – WKH – The News: NXT vs. AEW preview, Raw and SD ratings, Full Gear media scrum news on Bucks and Moxley, Wrestle Kingdom news, AEW video games, plus bonus Halloween Havoc review (35 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the following items: NXT vs. AEW preview, Raw and Smackdown ratings, AEW Full Gear media scrum news on the Young Bucks and Jon Moxley, Wrestle Kingdom news, AEW video games announcers, plus a bonus Keller NXT Halloween Havoc review from Nov. 1 that wasn’t properly posted 10 days ago.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO