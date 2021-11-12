VIP AUDIO 11/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: AEW Full Gear PPV preview plus full reviews of Dynamite and Rampage including Punk-Kingston exchange, Omega-Hangman contract signing (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a review of AEW Rampage including the stellar C.M. Punk-Eddie Kingston exchange with a lengthy discussion about whether Punk’s tone and overall sanctimonious demeanor is detrimental in the big picture for his character or an example of why the face-heel dynamic should be seen on a spectrum. Also, did it take Adam Cole too long to beat John Silver? Then a full review of Dynamite including the contract signing between Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. And finally a match-by-match preview of Full Gear with odds on some matches and analysis of the build.

