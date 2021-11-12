News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Kevin Owens and Doudrop turns, UFC 268, New Japan Power Struggle, NXT 2.0, more (51 min.)

November 11, 2021

VIP AUDIO 11/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Kevin Owens and Doudrop turns, UFC 268, New Japan Power Struggle, NXT 2.0, more (51 min.)







SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they march through analysis of these topics:

  • This week’s NXT 2.0
  • The latest episodes of Smackdown and Raw
  • New Japan Power Struggle
  • A noteworthy UFC 268 and a preview of this weekend’s card

