VIP AUDIO 11/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss AEW Full Gear including Elite Deletion match, Dynamite and plans for company moving forward, more (75 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew are back! They discuss AEW’s Full Gear, including the Elite Deletion match and why it stunk. After a full breakdown of Full Gear, they turn their attention to this week’s episode of Dynamite and what the plans are for the company moving forward. Then, of course, they take your emails!

