SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan Sullivan and Tyler Sage discuss this week’s episode of ROH TV, as well as the announcement of Final Battle 2020. They also trade one member of ROH/AEW/WWE/NXT to a new location that would better serve that talent’s skills.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO