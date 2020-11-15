VIP AUDIO 11/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Chris Maitland joins to talk Hall of Fame votes, Kenny Omega’s Jordan tribute, Brandi’s promo on Dynamite, plus a Melissa run-in to talk linguistics, law, and wrestling (89 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Chris Maitland is back to talk about the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame inductions of Jun Akiyama and Kenny Omega – particularly against the field of other Japanese candidates, his issues with the process, and how transparency could help some of the questions listed. Additionally, the pair have a chat about the recent AEW Brandi Rhodes promo, which leads to a run-in from Melissa, and her thoughts on two black women code switching on television, the Kenny Omega Jordan tribute and Melissa’s feelings as a Duke alum and former cheerleader, and Melissa’s view on how the book “The Namesake” could tie into professional wrestling, particularly with the realm of language brokering as a tool of linguistics. Rich returns and Chris finishes talking about wrestlers that he feels should have a higher profile, including Ted Turner, Don Owen, Caristico, Junkyard Dog, and Kerry Von Erich, and finish with newer inductees in 2021 that bear watching.

