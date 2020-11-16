VIP AUDIO 11/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Kelly Wells joins Greg to preview WWE Survivor Series, plus WWE/Twitch deals, lack of NXT involvement in PPV, McIntyre vs. Reigns, more (112 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Kelly Wells to break down the upcoming Survivor Series card match by match. They also talk about the release of Zelina Vega as it pertains to WWE’s Twitch policy, the potential for a Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns match, the lack of NXT involvement at Survivor Series, and more.

