VIP AUDIO 11/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald (AD-FREE): Rock speculation, final Survivor Series hype, on-site reports, live callers, emails (135 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Alex McDonald from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails and two on-site correspondents. They discuss speculation about The Rock being at Survivor Series after he was brought up during the show, and whether it’d make sense for him to cost Roman Reigns his match against Big E on Sunday. Also, thoughts on the final hype for Survivor Series including the lack of Charlotte in front of the fans.

