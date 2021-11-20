News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (11-20-16) Survivor Series 2016 post-show including Lesnar-Goldberg, Shane McMahon’s scary bump, Raw vs. Smackdown with live callers (78 min.)

November 19, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Nov. 20 episode featuring PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Greg Parks with the Survivor Series Postgame Show with live calls and emails. They discuss the finish to Goldberg-Lesnar, whether Goldberg has signed with WWE, Shane McMahon’s scary bump off the spear, and what tonight’s show sets up for future weeks.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

