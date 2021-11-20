VIP AUDIO 11/19 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Final Survivor Series hype, Xavier-Roman saga continues, battle royal added, more Raw vs. Smackdown team jostling (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews last week’s and this week’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown episodes including the final Survivor Series hype, the Xavier-Roman Roman saga continues, a battle royal added, more Raw vs. Smackdown team jostling, Charlotte-Becky Lynch hype, more Madcap Moss jokes, and more.

