VIP AUDIO 11/19 – WKH – The News: ThunderDome moving, Zelina Vega talks with SAG-AFTRA, AEW viewership increase, WarGames angle on NXT, Undertaker selling messages to fans (23 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the following items: WWE ThunderDome moving, Zelina Vega talks with SAG-AFTRA, AEW viewership increase expands lead over NXT, WarGames angle on NXT and Johnny Gargano-Leon Ruff rematch, Undertaker selling messages to fans for $1,000 a pop, P.J. Black injury, and more.

