VIP AUDIO 11/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Lindberg & Berkenstock discuss Quinn vs. Stone, KOR & Von Wagner vs. Legado del Fantasma, Boa vs. Greyson Waller, more (101 min)

November 2, 2021

VIP AUDIO 11/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Lindberg & Berkenstock discuss Quinn vs. Stone, KOR & Von Wagner vs. Legado del Fantasma, Boa vs. Greyson Waller, more (101 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg is joined by guest host Jack Berkenstock, a more casual NXT viewer, to give his perspective on NXT 2.0 through the eyes of someone who had yet to see the rebrand. Nate and Jack break down the show including Quinn vs. Stone, KOR & Von Wagner vs. Legado del Fantasma, Boa vs. Greyson Waller, Lumis & Gargano vs. Hayes & Williams, Lash Legend’s segment with Tony DeAngelo, Ciampa & Bron Breakker’s continuing feud, and more.

