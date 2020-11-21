News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Chiari (AD-FREE): Big contract signing between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for Survivor Series, Asuka and Banks face off, Bryan vs. Jey, Murphy vs. Rollins, more (118 min)

November 21, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio to talk WWE Smackdown with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the big promo contract signing segment between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, Roman’s momentum as a heel, Drew matching Roman in intensity, the face-off between Asuka and Sasha Banks, Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso, whether or not Bryan is in the Universal Championship picture now, Murphy vs. Rollins, and much more. Enjoy!

