VIP AUDIO 11/21 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Quarterly AEW check-in, blind topics edition! A thorough look through everything going on in the world of AEW (113 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by our regular quarterly AEW correspondent, the great Barry Lad, and a man whose love for professional wrestling has been rejuvenated to its fullest – Justin Shapiro! With blind topics prepared by Mr. Shapiro himself, the guys end up looking at the promotion from a lot of angles as we emerge from the dust of Full Gear. Amongst the talking points are heel Danielson and when would be the best time to do the title match against Hangman, the TBS title tournament so far, potential pick-ups from the vast free agent market, and much more. Two hours of fun conversation mixing actual serious analysis with plenty of that patented Justin Shapiro humor that long-time listeners know so well. Check it out.

