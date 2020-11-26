News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Parks (AD-FREE): Moxley responds to last week’s attack, Cody-Taz, Shida defends, live callers, emails (115 min)

November 26, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Pro Wrestling Torch columnist and host of the “Wrestling Night in America” PWTorch Dailycast Greg Parks to analyze AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discuss the build-up for Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega next week and thoughts on the latest steps Omega has taken to define his heel character, Hikaru Shida defends against Anna Jay, Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. SCU, Top Flight vs. TH2, Rey Fenix & Pac vs. The Butcher & The Blade, a Taz-Cody angle, Hangman Page vs. John Silver, and more.

