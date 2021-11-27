VIP AUDIO 11/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (11-20-11) Survivor Series 2011 post-show including Rock’s return teaming with Cena, plus Punk-Del Rio, Show-Henry with live callers (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back ten years to the Nov. 20, 2011 episode featuring host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussing with live callers the just-completed WWE Survivor Series PPV from every angle, the state of WWE’s product, how MITB raised expectations that WWE can’t meet right now, and look ahead to Monday’s Raw and where WWE goes from here removing The Rock from the equation, and more. The line-up included Rock & John Cena vs. Miz & R-Truth, Big Show vs. Mark Henry for the World Title, C.M. Punk vs. Alberto Del Rio for the WWE Title, and more.

