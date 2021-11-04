VIP AUDIO 11/3 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Bron Breakker, Xion Quinn, Moxley’s tournament replacement, Punk calling out Eddie Kingston, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On VIP, Rich and Trav unite to talk wrestling from the week. Bron Breakker is starting to grow on Rich; Travis, not so much. Trav does highlight Xion Quinn as a talent to watch. An extended conversation about tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featuring Moxley’s tournament replacement and C.M. Punk calling out Eddie Kingston. Travis tries to talk books to a sleepy Rich, and doesn’t even get to talk about Wasteland 3 as promised. Last week’s email is read.

