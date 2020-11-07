VIP AUDIO 11/6 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Sasha defends against Banks, Reigns-Jey dynamic revealed, Otis vs. Seth, Corbin vs. Rey, Murphy-Seth apparent reunion, more (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including more revealed about the Roman Reigns and Jey Uso dynamic, Kevin Owens offends Roman after Jey conversation, Big E and Street Profits have an over-the-top clowning around, Sasha Banks defends against Bayley, the return of Carmella, more with Seth Rollins, Murphy, and the Mysterio Family, another Lars Sullivan sitdown promo, and more Survivor Series qualifying matches.

