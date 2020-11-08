VIP AUDIO 11/7 – AEW Full Gear PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Mitchell & Martin: Full analysis of FTR-Bucks, Cody-Darby, Mox-Kingston, MJF-Jericho, Omega-Page, more (65 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell with full analysis of AEW Full Gear start to finish including Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page, MJF vs. Chris Jericho, FTR vs. The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose, Jon Moley vs. Eddie Kingston, and more. Plus overall thoughts on the event, the pacing, the booking, and the between match segments and interviews.

