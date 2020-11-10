News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup (AD-FREE): Orton-Drew rematch announced with Survivor Series ramifications, callers, emails (92 min)

November 10, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup, cohost of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “PWT Talks NXT” and “NXT Eight Years Back” podcast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about the latest Survivor Series developments including another qualifying match, Team Raw trying to get along by fighting each other, big matches announced for next week’s Raw with Survivor Series ramifications, Lana goes through a table once again, the 24/7 Title sets record for title changes in one segment, Space Force, and more.

